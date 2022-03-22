RIIB finances $800K in drinking water upgrades at Ponaganset High School

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank recently announced $810,000 in financing for drinking water upgrades at Ponaganset High School in Scituate.

The low-interest loan, with $200,000 in principal forgiveness, comes through the bank’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund and will be used to pay for a host of upgrades to the high school water system. The loan will pay to demolish an existing water storage tank and pump station and build a new one, as well as upgrades to the water supply piping, the release stated.

The Drinking Water State Revolving Fund has provided more than $450 million in loans to upgrade state public water systems.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

