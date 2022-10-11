RIIB receives $218K grant for North Providence lead pipe replacement

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank recently received a $218,000 federal grant to pay for lead pipe replacement work in North Providence, according to a news release.

The Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation grant through the Environmental Protection Agency will help the town of North Providence to replace private lead service lines in residents’ homes.

CompeteRI, a program within the Partnership for Rhode Island that helps cities and towns take advantage of federal infrastructure funding, helped with the grant application, according to the release.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

