RIMI holiday donation drives bring in food, gifts for nonprofits

WARWICK – Through multiple donation drives, Rhode Island Medical Imaging Inc. collected more than 1,000 pounds of food and hundreds of gifts for community organizations during the 2021 holidays.

Drives held throughout November and December brought in about 1,135 pounds of food, 300 gifts and $350 in cash.

“RIMI is grateful for the opportunity to support organizations doing such important work in our community,” said Dana Alexander Nolfe, RIMI chief marketing officer. “We also want to recognize our RIMI employees who continue to embody RIMI’s spirit of compassion and care and make all we do possible.”

Food collected during the drives was donated to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank and gifts went to St. Mary’s Home for Children.

Warm clothing was given to Blackstone Valley Advocacy Center, and pajamas went to Foster Forward in East Providence.

Food donations in 2021 doubled from the 2019 drive, RIMI says. The 2020 event was restricted to financial donations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.