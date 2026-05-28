RIPEC: Housing spending surges, but production still falling short

Updated at 1:30 p.m. on May 28, 2026

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AFFORDABLE HOUSING units under construction on Bowdoin Street in Providence. Rhode Island has committed hundreds of millions to housing, but a new RIPEC report found that relatively few new units are being produced./ COURTESY ONE NEIGHBORHOOD BUILDERS

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island has directed more than $600 million toward housing in recent years, but a new report finds the state is still producing relatively few new units. The Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council report released Thursday found that between 2021 and 2025 the state allocated a total of $644.1 million toward housing, including

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