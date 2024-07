Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on Monday, August 5th.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Public Transit Authority is receiving $7.4 million in federal funding to support the renovation of the 102-year-old maintenance and office building at 265 Melrose St., the agency announced Friday. The rehabilitation of the Melrose Street building is one of 117 projects across the country that were awarded a share of $1.5

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Public Transit Authority is receiving $7.4 million in federal funding to support the renovation of the 102-year-old maintenance and office building at 265 Melrose St., the agency announced Friday.

The rehabilitation of the Melrose Street building is one of 117 projects across the country that were awarded a share of $1.5 billion in funding through the highly competitive 2024 FTA Low- or No-Emission and Bus Facilities Grant Program.

The restored facility will enable RIPTA to increase its fleet size, enhance maintenance capabilities and improve administrative functions, including a new driver training area, all of which are critical to implementing the first 25% of the Transit Master Plan.

"The rehabilitation of 265 Melrose St. is essential for RIPTA's growth and ability to provide enhanced transit services across the state," said Christopher Durand, RIPTA’s interim CEO. "With this grant, we can address the most urgent needs of the facility, including creating a much-needed larger space for driving training. This sets the stage for future phases of the project that will expand our capacity and support the implementation of our Transit Master Plan. We are grateful to our federal partners for this award.”

Originally built in 1922, the Melrose Street facility has served as a cornerstone of RIPTA's operations for decades. Phase one of the rehabilitation and modernization project will focus on critical improvements, including repairing the building shell to eliminate water vulnerabilities, upgrading the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, and completing asbestos abatement.

“This federal funding will support RIPTA in its mission to provide riders with safe, accessible and convenient transportation options that connect people and communities and promote local economic growth and mobility,” said Jack Reed, D-R.I. ”This federal funding will help RIPTA renovate this facility and move forward toward a greener, cleaner fleet and future smart growth.”

Once phase one is completed, RIPTA plans to proceed with subsequent phases that will involve extensive interior and exterior upgrades, including replacing overhead garage doors, restoring the building’s elevator, electrical, sprinkler, plumbing and drainage systems, as well as creating new training and administrative spaces.