Be seen. Be honored. Be part of Rhode Island’s manufacturing legacy. Applications are open—don't miss your chance to showcase your impact and inspire the industry!

Secure your spot at the Rhode Island Fall Health Care Summit and be part of the conversation shaping the future of health care in our state.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Public Transit Authority has received more than $500,000 in new state funding as part of a broader push to improve mobility and meet the state’s climate goals, Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced Monday. The funding, approved by the McKee administration’s Executive Climate Change Coordinating Council, will support RIPTA in expanding on-demand

$440,000 for Flex Service Enhancement: Following the recent service changes, this support will help RIPTA strengthen and expand its on-demand flex services to better meet demand and ensure mobility for residents and workers in Newport, Middletown, Narragansett, South Kingstown and Woonsocket.

Following the recent service changes, this support will help RIPTA strengthen and expand its on-demand flex services to better meet demand and ensure mobility for residents and workers in Newport, Middletown, Narragansett, South Kingstown and Woonsocket. $15,000 for a VanPool Pilot Program: This initiative provides a $200 monthly subsidy for new vanpool riders – on top of RIPTA’s existing $100 subsidy – for three months, allowing them to join at no cost during the trial period. Vanpooling offers a sustainable, cost-effective option for areas where traditional transit is less feasible, reducing congestion and emissions while improving access to jobs at industrial parks, hospitals, and universities. Each vanpool carries 4–15 commuters who would otherwise drive separately.

This initiative provides a $200 monthly subsidy for new vanpool riders – on top of RIPTA’s existing $100 subsidy – for three months, allowing them to join at no cost during the trial period. Vanpooling offers a sustainable, cost-effective option for areas where traditional transit is less feasible, reducing congestion and emissions while improving access to jobs at industrial parks, hospitals, and universities. Each vanpool carries 4–15 commuters who would otherwise drive separately. $55,000 to Promote Transit to Visitors and Increase Ridership: This funding will support the continuation of RIPTA’s ongoing collaboration with the R.I. Airport Corp. and the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau to increase the visibility and utilization of transit among those visiting Rhode Island. RIPTA is requesting funding to offer complimentary bus passes to travelers who are arriving at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport and/or staying at hotels in the state to welcome travelers to Rhode Island and encourage sustainable transportation choices. This request covers the cost of 4,000 day passes and funding for marketing, branding and passenger information resources. This initiative will be part of a broader effort by RIPTA and the McKee Administration to partner with industry-specific employers and institutions that can help RIPTA reach new riders.

“The EC4’s funding support for RIPTA represents a key step forward in advancing strategies to reduce emissions from the transportation sector and achieve the climate reduction goals outlined in the Act on Climate,” said Gray. “This investment supports initiatives developed by RIPTA to help lower congestion, increase ridership by commuters, and encourage more sustainable transportation choices across Rhode Island.”