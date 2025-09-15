PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Public Transit Authority has received more than $500,000 in new state funding as part of a broader push to improve mobility and meet the state’s climate goals, Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced Monday.
The funding, approved by the McKee administration’s Executive Climate Change Coordinating Council, will support RIPTA in expanding on-demand transit, piloting a vanpool subsidy, and promoting public transportation to visitors in Rhode Island.
“My administration is providing additional resources to RIPTA, consistent with last month’s budget agreement, to support the agency in exploring lower-cost transit options that expand mobility statewide and move us toward a more sustainable financial model. At the same time, we’re keeping the focus on growing ridership and supporting our long-term climate goals,” McKee said.
The announcement comes as McKee and RIPTA Chief Executive Officer Christopher Durand work to address
the agency’s $10 million operating deficit.
On Aug. 7, RIPTA’s board of directors tabled a vote on a previous deficit reduction plan at the governor’s request. A reworked version now includes a one-time infusion of $3 million in state funds and reduced frequency on more than 40 lower-ridership routes. McKee said the changes were needed to ensure fiscal responsibility and protect taxpayers footing the bill.
The newly announced funding will support three initiatives:
- $440,000 for Flex Service Enhancement: Following the recent service changes, this support will help RIPTA strengthen and expand its on-demand flex services to better meet demand and ensure mobility for residents and workers in Newport, Middletown, Narragansett, South Kingstown and Woonsocket.
- $15,000 for a VanPool Pilot Program: This initiative provides a $200 monthly subsidy for new vanpool riders – on top of RIPTA’s existing $100 subsidy – for three months, allowing them to join at no cost during the trial period. Vanpooling offers a sustainable, cost-effective option for areas where traditional transit is less feasible, reducing congestion and emissions while improving access to jobs at industrial parks, hospitals, and universities. Each vanpool carries 4–15 commuters who would otherwise drive separately.
- $55,000 to Promote Transit to Visitors and Increase Ridership: This funding will support the continuation of RIPTA’s ongoing collaboration with the R.I. Airport Corp. and the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau to increase the visibility and utilization of transit among those visiting Rhode Island. RIPTA is requesting funding to offer complimentary bus passes to travelers who are arriving at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport and/or staying at hotels in the state to welcome travelers to Rhode Island and encourage sustainable transportation choices. This request covers the cost of 4,000 day passes and funding for marketing, branding and passenger information resources. This initiative will be part of a broader effort by RIPTA and the McKee Administration to partner with industry-specific employers and institutions that can help RIPTA reach new riders.
Terry Gray, director of the Department of Environmental Management and chair of the Executive Climate Change Coordinating Council, said the funding reflects a broader state strategy to cut transportation-related emissions, which is the state’s largest source of greenhouse gases, and advance progress under the Act on Climate law.
“The EC4’s funding support for RIPTA represents a key step forward in advancing strategies to reduce emissions from the transportation sector and achieve the climate reduction goals outlined in the Act on Climate,” said Gray. “This investment supports initiatives developed by RIPTA to help lower congestion, increase ridership by commuters, and encourage more sustainable transportation choices across Rhode Island.”
RIPTA officials said the new funding will help the agency respond to changing ridership trends and expand service access statewide. Durand said the initiatives will help strengthen RIPTA’s service while advancing the state’s long-term climate and mobility priorities.
“We are grateful to Governor McKee and the Executive Climate Change Coordinating Council for this critical investment in public transit,” Durand said. “This funding will allow RIPTA to not only improve mobility for residents, workers, and tourists, but also help grow ridership and advance Rhode Island’s long-term climate and transportation goals.”
Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.