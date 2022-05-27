RIPTA launches free, seasonal service to Newport tourist points

NEWPORT – Beginning today, visitors and residents have a free, seasonal option to get around Newport’s beaches and other tourist destinations.

The new “Hop On, Hop Off” service offered by the Rhode Island Public Transportation Authority will offer transit to all Route 67 (Bellevue/Salve Regina University) and Route 68 (CCRI/Memorial Boulevard/First Beach) stops through the end of October.

The service, funded by Discover Newport and the Episcopal Diocese of Rhode Island, visits stops such as the Cliff Walk, mansions, beaches and museums.

Sponsors said the program will boost tourism and transportation accessibility throughout the city while easing traffic congestion.

The free service is “an important step toward helping increase mobility to areas which historically have high visitation,” said Discover Newport CEO Evan Smith.

“Other American cities utilize similar programs which have helped them improve circulation and congestion challenges,” he added.

