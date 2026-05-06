RISD Museum appoints new senior director of development

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island School of Design and its museum have appointed Clara Fecht as senior director of development for the RISD Museum, effective May 18.

Fecht joins the institution during a period of strategic planning and fundraising activity, where she will oversee efforts to support museum operations and philanthropic growth. In her role, she will be part of RISD’s institutional advancement leadership group and will lead a fundraising strategy aimed at engaging donors, alumni and community stakeholders.

Fecht’s work will focus on building relationships with a broad network of supporters to secure financial contributions and expand the museum’s reach. The museum said these efforts are tied to its mission to promote participation in art and design and to support artistic innovation.

Fecht previously served as director of individual giving at the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach, Fla. In that position, she was involved in fundraising efforts that generated about $14 million annually, representing a significant portion of the museum’s operating budget.

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Fecht’s experience includes participation in a multiyear capital campaign supporting a $100 million expansion project at the Norton Museum. The initiative included the addition of new facilities designed by architect Norman Foster, as well as a campaign that resulted in more than 400 works being added to the museum’s collection.

Earlier in her career, Fecht held roles in curatorial work and arts education at several institutions, including the Detroit Institute of the Arts, the Peggy Guggenheim Collection in Venice and the Art Institute of Chicago.

Fecht holds a bachelor’s degree in art history and museum studies from Denison University and a master’s degree in art history from the University of Toronto.

Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor of the Providence Business News. He can be reached at Mudambi@PBN.com.