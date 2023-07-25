RISD Museum names Maki new director

PROVIDENCE – The current chief exhibitions and collections officer at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art will head eastward to lead the Rhode Island School of Design Museum.

Tsugumi Maki, who mas more than a quarter century in the museum industry, has been appointed as RISD Museum’s next permanent director, RISD Museum announced Tuesday. Maki will formally succeed John W. Smith, who retired as the museum’s director at the end of 2020. Sarah Ganz Blythe has since served as RISD Museum’s interim director.

While as San Francisco Museum of Modern Art’s exhibitions and collections officer, Maki, RISD Museum says, oversaw design programs and overhauled its exhibitions development strategy. Maki also was crucial in revamping the museum’s accession process, ensuring careful growth of its arts collection, RISD Museum said.

Now, Maki will oversee all aspects of RISD Museum, including preserving and evolving its collection, as well as join RISD’s commitment to confront racism and other injustices in their many forms, the museum said. Plus, Maki will lead and support a programming schedule that seeks to offer an expended view of artists at the museum.

“Our shared goal is to continuously challenge conventional museum experiences, fostering a space where visitors not only observe art, but actively engage with it,” Maki said in a statement. “I am excited to collaborate with the incredible RISD team and explore innovative pathways that amplify creativity, inspire learning, and nurture an even more inclusive and vibrant community.”

RISD President Crystal Williams said in her respective statement Tuesday that she was struck by Maki’s expertise, inclusive and collaborative leadership style, as well as her “deep knowledge and experience” at other institutions. Maki, Williams said, brings “an artist’s eye to her work and a deep appreciation for makers that will be an added benefit to the RISD Museum.”

