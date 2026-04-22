RISD receives largest gift in school’s history at $20M

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RHODE ISLAND SCHOOL of Art and Design received the largest single donation in its history when the Maxwell/Hanrahan Foundation donated $20 million to establish the Maxwell Scholarship Fund and the Maxwell Global Perspectives Faculty Fund. / COURTESY RHODE ISLAND SCHOOL OF DESIGN

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island School of Design has received a $20 million gift – the largest outright donation in the school’s history – from the Maxwell/Hanrahan Foundation to expand student scholarships and support new faculty positions focused on global artistic traditions. The gift will establish the Maxwell Scholarship Fund and the Maxwell Global Perspectives

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