Roger Williams University rebranding Providence campus to RWU EXT

BRISTOL – Roger Williams University’s Providence campus is getting a new name.
The university announced Thursday that RWU’s University College on Empire Street will change its name to Roger Williams University Extension School – also to be known as RWU EXT – after the previous name change in 2018. The campus was previously known as RWU School of Continuing Studies before becoming University College seven years ago.
The university says the rebranding to RWU EXT comes after a year-long process and reflects RWU’s commitment to expanding workforce development and learning opportunities within Rhode Island and beyond. Gena Bianco, RWU EXT’s dean, told Providence Business News many names were considered in the past year during RWU’s research into a new name before landing on RWU EXT.
ROGER WILLIAMS UNIVERSITY'S rebranding of the Providence campus, according to the university, reflects the institution's ongoing commitment to expanding education and workforce development opportunities.[/caption]
She said the name change better resonates with the community on the work the university does and how the Providence campus is “truly an extension” of RWU’s main Bristol campus.
“This was an opportunity to sit long and hard and survey not only our students, but also our alumni, board members and internal staff and partners … to identify what are we and what is going to last,” Bianco said.
The Providence campus provides RWU students certificate programs, associate and bachelor’s degrees, professional development opportunities and partnerships with businesses and community organizations to align education with workforce needs. As part of this rebranding, the university says RWU EXT is expanding outreach efforts to engage more students, employers and community partners.
The U.S. Navy, the R.I. Department of Corrections, Brown University Health, AAA Northeast and 13 different school districts across the state partner with RWU EXT on various educational and workforce opportunities, Bianco said. She also added that rebranding would help promote RWU EXT as a starting point for students to quickly earn an education at the university. In turn, it could also help the university boost enrollment down the line, she said.
“It talks about Providence without it being in direct competition with our main campus in Bristol, giving people stackable opportunities,” she said. “It could lead to a bachelor’s degree with us or stack up to a bachelor’s degree in Bristol.”
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors.