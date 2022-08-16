Rogers to succeed Rubin as Hinckley Allen’s managing partner

PROVIDENCE – There will be a change at the top at Hinckley, Allen & Snyder LLP.

The nationwide law firm with a Rhode Island office announced Tuesday that Patrick A. Rogers will succeed David J. Rubin as Hinckley Allen’s new managing partner starting Sept. 1. The firm said Rogers was elected unanimously by the firm’s equity partners to become Hinckley Allen’s new leader.

Hinckley Allen said Rogers started his legal career at the firm as a law school summer associate. Rogers was also an aide to the late U.S. Sen. John H. Chafee and later served as former Gov. Lincoln Chafee’s chief of staff and executive counsel, the firm said. Rogers has been with Hinckley Allen since 1994 and became a partner with the firm in 2012.

“We have an incredible group of lawyers and staff – and most of all – loyal and satisfied clients who put their trust in us to handle their most important legal matters,” Rogers said in a statement. “I look forward to building on that record of success and positioning Hinckley Allen for continued growth.”

Rubin has served as Hinckley Allen’s managing partner since 2014, the firm said. During his tenure, Hinckley Allen expanded with a new office in Chicago and created the Hinckley Allen Social Justice Fund to deepen its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. Hinckley Allen says Rubin will continue his legal practice at the firm as a real estate partner.

“We are all confident that Pat [Rogers] has the skills, experience, and vision to help lead the firm into the future. He has the full support of our lawyers and staff,” Rubin said in a statement.

Hinckley Allen has 56 lawyers working out of the Rhode Island office, according to Providence Business News research.

