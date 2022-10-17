Route 114 project finished three years earlier than originally planned

EAST PROVIDENCE – The state has completed the $11 million repaving of a 5-mile stretch of Route 114 here and in Barrington three years sooner than originally planned.

It’s the first road resurfacing project in the state to be done with money from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The additional funds allowed the R.I. Department of Transportation to combine two projects originally set to begin construction in 2024 and 2025.

The state is investing $92 million this year in road projects and approximately $500 million over the next five years.

“For too long Route 114 was in terrible shape, setting a poor first impression for visitors and Rhode Islanders alike,” Gov. Daniel J. McKee said in a statement. “Now thanks to the infusion of federal funds … we’re getting our house in order and making our roads smoother and safer.”

McKee on Monday joined several state and local leaders in East Providence to mark completion of the Route 114 project.