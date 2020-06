Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

Kelley McShane experienced the small-state connectivity of doing business in Rhode Island in the midst of becoming a partner-owner of Providence-based The Granny Squibb Co. LLC. with her husband, Nick Carr. The business transaction in 2018 had a decidedly intimate, laid-back feel that seems uniquely characteristic to the Ocean State, she said. The couple’s downstairs…