Ryan Scholar to travel abroad, teach English in Uruguay

AMANDA QUEIROZ, a University of Rhode Island graduate student and Thomas M. Ryan Scholar, has been awarded a Fulbright fellowship from the U.S. Fulbright Student Program, allowing her to travel to Uruguay in March to mentor young students as an English-language teaching assistant. Queiroz will graduate in December with a Master of Arts in international relations. She earned her bachelor’s degrees in political science and Spanish last year, with minors in leadership studies and international relations.Growing up in a bicultural household with deep family roots in Portugal, I learned what it meant to navigate between two worlds – to belong in both American and Portuguese culture simultaneously. This experience didn’t just teach me about cultural differences, but it also showed me that understanding another culture required more than observation – it required lived experience. This bicultural foundation made me naturally curious about other countries and how people experience the world. Despite all that I have learned, I wanted to live and engage with a culture and community outside of my comfort zone to grow as a person, both personally and professionally.At Dorcas International, I volunteered as an [English-language] teaching assistant every Saturday. I enjoyed the genuine connection I built with both the students and the lead teacher. Every student I encountered brought an eagerness to learn English and share parts of their culture with me. Since most of my students were from Latin America, these sessions became a window into a region I wanted to know more deeply. That experience helped me pursue my Fulbright in Latin America and I hope to continue this reciprocal exchange of language, culture and connection in Uruguay.At the heart of effective diplomacy lies cultural competency. That means the ability to genuinely understand, communicate with and build trust across different communities around the world. I recognize that classroom learning can only take you so far. Living in Uruguay for eight months will immerse me in the daily realities of another culture in ways that no textbook or semester abroad program can replicate.I’m trying to soak in every moment with my family and friends – who I think I’ll miss the most – before I leave. I feel incredibly fortunate to be surrounded by people who genuinely support my dreams and ambitions. That said, I’d be lying if I didn’t admit that I will miss my mom’s homecooked Portuguese meals. I have a feeling that bacalhau and caldo verde will not be easy to come by in Uruguay, so I’m savoring every family dinner while I can.