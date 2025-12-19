Ryan Scholar to travel abroad, teach English in Uruguay

By
-
Amanda Queiroz
Amanda Queiroz

AMANDA QUEIROZ, a University of Rhode Island graduate student and Thomas M. Ryan Scholar, has been awarded a Fulbright fellowship from the U.S. Fulbright Student Program, allowing her to travel to Uruguay in March to mentor young students as an English-language teaching assistant. Queiroz will graduate in December with a Master of Arts in international

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Everyone needs science. Science needs everyone.

The Amgen Foundation is guided by the belief that all students should have the opportunity…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display