Sale of Fatima, Roger Williams hospitals gets conditional OK

By
-
CENTURION FOUNDATION's bid to purchase Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence, shown above, and Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence has received conditional approvals from Attorney General Peter F. Neronha and the R.I. Department of Health. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Health and Attorney General Peter F. Neronha Thursday gave preliminary approval for the sale of Roger Williams Medical Center and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital to the Centurion Foundation but set numerous “stringent conditions” aimed at ensuring the financial viability of the hospitals and maintaining their level of care.

