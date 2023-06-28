Save The Bay names Hamblett interim executive director

PROVIDENCE – Save The Bay Inc.’s director of advocacy will temporarily lead the marine advocacy nonprofit for the time being.

The organization announced on June 26 that Topher Hamblett has been appointed as its interim executive director and will assume the role on July 1. He will take over for outgoing Director Jonathan Stone, who is retiring June 30 after leading Save The Bay for the last 15 years.

“I have always been honored to be a part of Save The Bay and its work to protect and improve Narragansett Bay,” Hamblett said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to support the organization in the capacity of interim executive director during this time of transition.”

Save The Bay says Hamblett has been with the organization for three decades. He will serve as interim director until a permanent director is named, and that search is ongoing.

Save The Bay Search Committee Co-Chair Robin Boss said in a statement that Hamblett’s tenure with the organization has given him a “comprehensive understanding” of all areas of the nonprofit. His experience and organizational understanding “perfectly equips” him to take on the interim director’s role, Boss said.

