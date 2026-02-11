Save The Bay sets date for 50th annual swim

PROVIDENCE – Save The Bay Inc. has set Aug. 8 as the date for its 50th annual Save The Bay Swim, the organization announced.

The 2‑mile open‑water swim, which begins at the Naval War College in Newport and ends at Potter Cove in Jamestown, is the nonprofit’s largest annual fundraiser. Registration opens March 2.

The event draws hundreds of experienced swimmers and supports Save The Bay’s education, advocacy and habitat restoration programs.

Deputy Director Maureen Fogarty said the swim highlights both community involvement and the long‑term effort to protect Narragansett Bay.

Founded in 1970, Save The Bay works to protect and improve Narragansett Bay and its watershed through advocacy, education and restoration efforts.

Organizers describe the swim as one of the nation’s most recognizable open‑water events. According to the group, longtime participants recall earlier decades when swimmers encountered floating debris, garbage and even oil in the bay. Today, organizers say, the event serves as a symbol of improved water quality and public access.

Events Manager Leanne Danielsen said the milestone year is expected to celebrate swimmers, kayakers, volunteers and donors. She said participants can expect notable views of the Newport Pell Bridge while supporting the group’s mission.

Save The Bay is seeking corporate and community sponsors for the 2026 event. Danielsen is the contact for prospective sponsors.

Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor for the Providence Business News. He can be reached at Mudambi@PBN.com.