SEACORP awarded $40.9M contract to support Naval Undersea Warfare Center

MIDDLETOWN – Systems Engineering Associates Corp. was awarded a $40.9 million, five-year contract to support the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport, the company announced Thursday.

The follow-on contract to the Code 34 Electronic Warfare and Electromagnetic Special Programs will support field special mission and special augmentation systems, subsystems, sensors and associated networks onboard submarines and other platforms, such as unmanned aerial and undersea vehicles in Newport.

Under this agreement, SEACORP will continue to provide the concept, development, acquisition, deployment, maintenance and sustainment of U.S. submarine electromagnetic systems, imaging and periscopes, antennas, electronic warfare, communications and associated systems and programs, including special projects.

“We are pleased that NUWC has given us the opportunity to continue working with the Code 34 EM Special Programs team for another five years,” said Jason Vetovis, SEACORP vice president of hardware solutions. “We are grateful for our knowledgeable personnel and all their hard work and dedication to support our Navy customers. The SEACORP team looks forward to our continued support of the nation’s warfighters and helping them achieve their tactical objectives.”

- Advertisement -