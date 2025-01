Who is your Health Care Hero? We are accepting nominations.

PROVIDENCE – Independent Bank Corp., the parent company for Rockland Trust Co., ended 2024 with $192 million in earnings, down 19.8% over the prior year, according to its filing with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday

Earnings per diluted share were $4.55 compared to $5.42 the year prior.

Revenue, interest and noninterest income was $9.8 billion, up 1.08% from a year ago.

Based in Rockland, Mass., Rockland Trust operates a commercial lending and investment office in Providence and has bank branches in

Attleboro,

Fall River, New Bedford and Seekonk.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, the company saw a $50 million profit, down 8.7% from the $54.8 million in net income posted in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Earnings per diluted share for the quarter were $1.18, an increase from 34 cents during the same period a year earlier.

“Our employees continue to provide outstanding service to our clients, resulting in sustained improvement over many core elements of the bank,” said Jeffrey Tengel, CEO of Independent Bank Corp. and Rockland Trust Co. “Fourth quarter results were driven by a focus on our fundamentals, and we believe that we are well-positioned to achieve profitability improvement through both net interest margin expansion and the pending acquisition of Enterprise.”

Independent Bank Corp. reported $245.8 million

in interest and noninterest revenue for the three months that ended Dec. 31, up 2.7% from

$239.2 million a year prior.

Quarterly net interest decreased 0.3% to $144.7 million from the same quarter a year ago. Quarterly net interest margin – a key metric that indicates the difference between the interest income generated and the amount the company pays out – fell 5 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2023, to 3.33%.

Total assets as of Dec. 31 stood at $19.4 billion compared to $19.3 million a year prior. The $14.5 billion in total loans marked a 1.61% increase.

Year-end deposits were up 2.96% from a year ago to $15.3 billion,

as growth in consumer balances was offset by seasonal reductions in business checking and municipal deposits.