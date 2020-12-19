Senate OKs $12.75B state budget; now moves to Raimondo

PROVIDENCE — The Senate approved a $12.75 billion state budget Friday night, midway through the fiscal year, offering a bridge to another year and a fresh round of budget talks within 12 weeks.

The fiscal 2021 budget, which was delayed six months because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on state operations, was approved by the Senate in a 31-5 vote following about 40 minutes of discussion.

The House had approved the bill on Wednesday. It now goes to Gov. Gina M. Raimondo for her signature.

The budget allows the governor a few extra months to submit her next budget. It will be due March 11, instead of late January.

The fiscal 2021 budget, called a ‘skinny budget’ for its lack of new programs, nevertheless provided state departments and programs with another $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus aid, allocated to Rhode Island in the spring to alleviate the impact of the pandemic.

The funds allowed the state to repay $90 million of the $120 million borrowed earlier in the year from its ‘rainy day’ fund. And it will continue to fund promised tax relief to Rhode Islanders with vehicles, in the form of a reduced motor excise tax. The Rhode Island Promise program also will be extended for another year, for the Class of 2021 entering college.

Sen. Samuel Bell, D-Providence, spoke in favor of its passage Friday. “It’s the first budget in a long, long time that does not cut Medicaid. For the first time in years, we are no longer cutting Medicaid. We are doing the right thing here. We are making increased investments in health care for people [with low incomes] in our state.”

The budget also includes $400 million in bond questions that will be put to voters in a special election on March 2.

