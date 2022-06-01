SENEDIA partners with MxD cyber defenses

MIDDLETOWN – As cyberattacks ramp up around the world, the Southeastern New England Defense Industry Alliance has announced a new partnership with Chicago-based manufacturing and cyber defense company MxD.

The partnership will combine SENEDIA’s defense technology and innovation efforts with MxD’s cyber resilience expertise, leaders from the two companies said.

“The directive from the Department of Defense to the defense industry and to all its supply chain companies has been clear: If you want to do business with them, you need to prioritize your cyber defenses,” Molly Donohue Magee, executive director of SENEDIA, said in a statement.

Based in Middletown, SENEDIA works with companies throughout the U.S. to serve defense technology needs and innovation efforts.

Through its connection with SENEDIA and its partners, the collaboration will allow MxD to assist more small manufacturers in avoiding cyberattacks, said MxD CEO Chandra Brown.

These manufacturers “are often the weakest link in the supply chain against cyberthreats,” Brown added, “yet many lack the resources to effectively secure their operations.”

