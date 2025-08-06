SENEDIA set to host 11th annual Defense Innovation Days

NEWPORT – The Southeastern New England Defense Industry Alliance is set to host its 11th annual Defense Innovation Days from Aug. 25-27 at the Newport Marriott.

Registration is full for the three-day national event that will bring together hundreds of national security experts, policymakers and leaders from the defense industry to discuss the development of innovative technologies while connecting companies with policymakers who influence the nation’s defense strategy.

Scheduled speakers and panelists include Rhode Island’s congressional delegation members, including U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse and U.S. Reps. Gabe Amo and Seth Magaziner, all of whom are Democrats; Rear Adm. Peter D. Small, chief engineer, Naval Sea Systems Command deputy commander for naval systems engineering and Naval Surface and Undersea Warfare Centers commander; Andrew Erickson, of the China Maritime Studies Institute at the Naval War College; Lt. Gen. Eric Austin, of the U.S. Marine Corps; Brigadier Gen. George Hackler, deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command; and Marie Bussiere, technical director of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center, Division Newport, among others.

The defense sector is responsible for 407,523 jobs and generates $119.1 billion in economic output within the region, according to SENEDIA’s recent economic impact report.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.