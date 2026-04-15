Senesco Marine launches Battery Steele for Casco Bay Lines

NORTH KINGSTOWN – Senesco Marine LLC recently celebrated the launch and christening of Battery Steele, a 164-foot double-ended ferry constructed at its North Kingstown shipyard for Casco Bay Lines of Portland, Maine.

Designed by Elliott Bay Design Group, the year-round ferry can carry 599 passengers and 15 vehicles on the route between Portland and Peaks Island. The vessel features a battery-powered propulsion system supplied by ABB, with primary charging available at the Portland terminal and two Caterpillar C18 generators providing backup power.

It is the first electrically propelled ferry built in New England.

Senesco Marine said the launch represents a significant milestone following extensive structural fabrication, outfitting, electrical integration and hybrid-system installation by Senesco’s workforce of more than 200 shipbuilders.

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The project is funded by the Federal Transit Administration and complies with Buy America requirements, according to the company.

After final testing and commissioning, Battery Steele will enter service as part of Casco Bay Lines’ ferry fleet.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.