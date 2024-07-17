Settlement reached in closure of Providence high school

PROVIDENCE – Multilingual learner students from 360 High School and their families, the Providence Public School District and the R.I. Department of Education have settled a federal lawsuit over the school’s closure.
The July 15 settlement notes that 360 High School will still remain closed, a “unified school” will operate in its place starting next school year and displaced teachers will have an opportunity to apply for jobs at the school.
Back in February, according to multiple media reports, the state-overseen PPSD announced plans to close 360 High School in the city’s south side after almost a decade in operation and merge it with Juanita Sanchez High School. School officials said 360 High School has seen declining enrollment and low student performances, media reports said at the time.
Two months later, 360 High School students and families along with the Rhode Island Center for Justice filed a 40-page lawsuit with U.S. District Court
alleging that closing 360 High School violates the federal Equal Education Opportunity Act of 1974. They say the act requires school districts to make “affirmative efforts” to support equal educational opportunities and to remove barriers to language access for multilingual students and their families. Other allegations in the suit included RIDE and PPSD had closed the school “with no transition plan to protect students and their families from the immediate harm” students and families would experience.
As part of the 10-page settlement
, William B. Cooley High School on the Juanita Sanchez Educational Complex on Thurbers Avenue will operate as a “unified school” within PPSD starting in the 2024-25 academic year. The school will operate consistent with the redesign plan that the R.I. Council on Elementary and Secondary Education approved last July, the settlement states.
Additionally, the settlement states that any staff member employed last year at 360 High School who is still displaced and has not yet commitment to being employed at the new unified school will be given opportunities to apply for jobs at the unified school for two weeks. Staffers who worked at 360 High School last year but remains uncommitted for the upcoming school year “will retain their seniority if they are offered and commit to a position” at the unified school, the settlement states.
Other elements of the settlement include students having a chance to seek a new name for the unified school; students participating in a 30-minute “advisory class” every other school day to build relationships between them and school counselors; students developing individual learning plans; all multilingual learners enrolled at the unified school will have their native language assessed to “inform the most effective approach to their learning”; and all course materials will be provided to MLLs “in their preferred language … to reduce barriers to their successful participation in all courses.”
PPSD and RIDE representatives did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.