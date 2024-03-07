Shekarchi housing package prioritizes ‘production, production, production’

HOUSE SPEAKER K. JOSEPH SHEKARCHI on Thursday announced a 15-bill housing package to address Rhode Island’s housing crisis. PBN SCREENSHOT

PROVIDENCE – House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi on Thursday joined state officials and housing advocates at the Statehouse to unveil a 15-bill housing package, a continuation of Smith Hill efforts to address Rhode Island’s housing shortage and expand upon previous legislative efforts. Shekarchi had a message to those who oppose new housing development. “Change is

