JOHNSTON – Shell Energy North America L.P., a subsidiary of Shell PLC, has completed its purchase of a power plant located on Shun Pike, the energy company announced Monday. The acquisition, which was finalized on Jan. 24, means Shell now owns a 100% equity stake in the Rhode Island State Energy Center. The plant outside

a subsidiary of Shell PLC

,

The newly purchased RISEC plant began commercial operations in 2002. However, Shell Energy North America has held a contract for 100% of the plant’s energy generation since 2019, according to the company.

The private equity Carlyle Group had previously held a majority ownership of the plant

with a 51% stake.

The remaining 49% was controlled by a subsidiary of the Electricity Generating Public Company, which purchased the plant from Entergy Wholesale Commodities in 2015 for $490 million, Providence Business News reported in October . Entergy had owned the plant since 2011.