Smiley seeks $25M bond to help finance purchase of building from Paolino

By
-
PROVIDENCE MAYOR Brett P. Smiley, pictured, is looking to purchase a downtown building from former Mayor Joseph R. Paolino Jr.. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – Mayor Brett P. Smiley is looking to purchase a downtown building from former Mayor Joseph R. Paolino Jr.. Smiley’s office has confirmed it offered $18.5 million to purchase the building located at 444 Westminster St., which houses 10 city departments. City tax assessor records value the property at $7 million. But Paolino, who

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Unlocking Sales Tax Savings: What New England Manufacturers Need to Know

Manufacturers operating in Connecticut, Massachusetts, or Rhode Island, may have unknowingly paid sales and use…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR