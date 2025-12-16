Smithfield superintendent resigns amid fallout from football hazing incident

SMITHFIELD – The town’s school superintendent has resigned amid a legal investigation of an alleged hazing incident involving the high school football team.
Dawn Bartz had been placed on administrative leave
in early November. Her resignation was accepted on Dec. 12 immediately after a review revealed mishandling of the incident, including errors in discipline decisions and public communication, according to the statement from Richard Iannitelli, chairperson of the Smithfield School Committee.
A freshman student was allegedly subjected to antisemitic slurs in October. The students involved were initially banned from school sports, however, Iannitelli confirmed that five players were allowed to return to the team after appealing to Bartz.
“The failure to follow the discipline process and rushed public communications led to confusion and acrimony throughout this community,” Iannitelli said in the statement. “The school committee will work to review and change those processes to ensure that students and administrators are held accountable for their actions.”
Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island CEO Adam Greenman said his organization was told that several football players barricaded a freshman student in a bathroom stall, doused him with a spray bottle and shouted antisemitic slurs at him, according to the WPRI-TV report.
A complaint was filed with the R.I. Department of Education on behalf of the reinstated players, denying allegations of antisemitic behavior.
“I can say that information provided to us does not conclusively reveal whether antisemitic statements were made or not,” Iannitelli said.
Efforts are underway to review handbooks and practices, with support from an interim superintendent, to ensure accountability and improve the educational environment.
The Office of the R.I. Attorney General is continuing its independent investigation.
Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor of the Providence Business News. He can be reached at mudambi@pbn.com.