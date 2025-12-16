Smithfield superintendent resigns amid fallout from football hazing incident

SMITHFIELD PUBLIC SCHOOLS Superintendent Dawn Bartz has resigned amid a legal investigation of an alleged hazing incident involving the high school football team. 

SMITHFIELD – The town’s school superintendent has resigned amid a legal investigation of an alleged hazing incident involving the high school football team. Dawn Bartz had been placed on administrative leave in early November. Her resignation was accepted on Dec. 12 immediately after a review revealed mishandling of the incident, including errors in discipline decisions

