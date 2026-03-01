South Coast Health names seasoned employee executive chief of heart and vascular program

FALL RIVER – Dr. Richard Pin is the new executive chief of South Coast Health’s heart health & vascular program.

Pin graduated first in his class and received his medical degree at the Medical College of Virginia. He completed a general surgery residency at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston, and a fellowship in vascular surgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

“Serving as chief of vascular surgery has been one of the most meaningful chapters of my career, allowing me to work alongside exceptional colleagues, mentor future surgeons and advance patient care,” Pin said in a statement. “Stepping into the role of executive chief of the heart and vascular program is both an honor and a personal milestone.

“I look forward to building on our strong foundation, and working alongside our heart and vascular teams in a shared commitment to collaboration, innovation and patient-centered care, and leading a program that has made a lasting impact on the patients and communities we serve,” he continued.

- Advertisement -

Dr. Dennis La Rock, president of Southcoast Physicians Group and executive vice president and chief physician officer at Southcoast Health, lauded Pin’s work throughout his tenure within the health system.

“His expansion of minimally invasive procedures has contributed to significant growth of the program, and today his team delivers the highest-caliber surgical care to patients across the region,” La Rock said.

Pin officially steps into the role this month.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.