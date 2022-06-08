SouthCoast Community Foundation awards $175K in scholarships to 5 students

NEW BEDFORD – Five city-based high school students received $175,000 in total scholarship awards from the SouthCoast Community Foundation during its 21st annual Jacobs Family New Bedford High Schools Scholarships reception held virtually on May 13.

Zachary Bois, Raven DeGrace and Samuel Thomas Jupin of New Bedford High School; Sabrina Rosa Costa of Global Learning Charter Public School; and Katherine Maldonado Montoya of Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical High School each received a four-year, $35,000 scholarship award from the foundation to support their STEM-focused academic pursuits, the foundation said. The Jacobs Scholarships are provided to local graduating seniors who major in a science, technology, engineering or math-related field.

In a statement, foundation CEO and President Leonard M. Lee said the new scholarship recipients now comprise 93 city students benefitting from the Jacobs’ generosity and encouragement “to use their college education and future careers to make the world a better place, to safeguard our democracy and planet.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.

- Advertisement -