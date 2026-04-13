Southcoast Health purchases 3 acres for development on Fall River waterfront

FALL RIVER – Southcoast Health has purchased 3 acres of waterfront land for unspecified future development, the health system confirmed last week.

Tom Rovine, a spokesperson for Southcoast, said that the organization is “actively evaluating development opportunities that would best serve the health care needs of patients in Greater Fall River and our southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island region” at the site.

Rovine did not specify an exact address, but health system subsidiary Southcoast Ventures Inc. purchased parcels at 1148 Davol St. and 201 Remington Ave. for $5 million last September, according to property records. In August, Southcoast Ventures also purchased a parcel at 223 Remington Ave. for $925,000.

“As Fall River’s premier health care provider, we are excited to continue to play an integral role in the city’s economic prosperity,” Rovine said. “We are grateful for the support from Mayor [Paul] Coogan, local officials and our legislative delegation, and we look forward to sharing more details at a later date as they’re defined.”

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Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.