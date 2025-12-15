Southcoast Hospitals Group wins national obstetric care recognition

FALL RIVER – Southcoast Hospitals Group, which includes Charlton Memorial and St. Luke’s hospitals, was recently recognized by U.S. News & World Report for excellence in obstetric care.

U.S. News recognized the system as a recipient of its 2025 Maternity Care Access Hospital and a High Performing Hospital for Maternity Care designations.

“We are truly honored to be recognized for the skilled, compassionate care our teams bring to families across the South Coast region welcoming their newest members,” said Kim Pina, executive director of the Family Centered Unit/Level II Nursery at Southcoast Health System, which is the parent organization of Southcoast Hospitals Group. “Our talented staff in Fall River and New Bedford go above and beyond every day, delivering a level of care for every patient and their family members who are cared for in our hospitals.”

Southcoast was the only health system in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts to receive the designations.

- Advertisement -

U.S. News awards the recognition to hospitals “that provide essential quality care to expectant parents who would not otherwise have access to maternity care and serve communities that would otherwise be maternity care deserts,” Southcoast said in its announcement.

The designation is based on metrics such as hospital quality, geography and number of obstetric providers per 10,000 births.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.