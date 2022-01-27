Southeastern Mass. manufacturers awarded $485K in grants

FALL RIVER – Three Bristol County businesses were awarded a total of $484,500 in grants from the Center for Advanced Manufacturing at the MassTech Collaborative.

The organization awarded about $2.2 million to an inaugural selection of 13 manufacturers across the state as part of its Massachusetts Manufacturing Accelerate Program. MassTech announced the grants Jan. 25 at an event held at Klear Vu Corp. in Fall River, one of the manufacturers to receive a grant.

Fall River manufacturer Marzilli Machine Co. was awarded $250,000 for equipment to better meet capacity and lead time obstacles. The company manufactures precision computerized numerical control components for the aerospace, medical, defense and firearms markets.

North Easton Machine in Easton received $147,000 to replace old equipment and increase efficiency through bar feed automation. This technology will allow North Easton Machine to manufacture more-complex parts and take on new types of work, in addition to improving lead times and competitive pricing.

The company manufactures custom components for engineers and other buyers in the defense, semiconductor, robotics, medical device, photonics and lithium battery markets.

Klear Vu Corp., which manufactures a patented, nonslip cushion, received $87,500.

The announcement event also included a keynote address by Michael Kennealy, secretary of the Mass. Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development.

MassTech established the Massachusetts Manufacturing Accelerate Program to help small-to-midsized manufacturers meet industry demands and foster innovation.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Voghel@PBN.com.