Special Olympics receives $450K to support 2025 Summer Games

SMITHFIELD – Special Olympics Rhode Island received more than $450,000 in direct contributions and in-kind support for its 2025 Summer Games that were held from May 30 to June 1 at both the University of Rhode Island in South Kingstown and St. George’s School in Middletown, Special Olympics R.I. CEO Edwin Pacheco said in a statement to Providence Business News.

Pacheco said the contributions made the sporting nonprofit’s three-day competition possible, and allow Special Olympics to continue offering sports training, competitions and inclusion programs to athletes at no cost to them or their families. The event featured close to 1,000 athletes competing in several events, including track and field, swimming, soccer and bowling.

Additionally, a group of “Super Plungers” representing the 13-year history of the 24-Hour Super Plunge served as the event’s honorary grand marshals. They were recognized for raising more than $1 million for Special Olympics since 2013, the organization said.

“These Games are a shining example of what’s possible when a community comes together around the values that matter most: love, respect, acceptance and inclusion,” Pacheco said. “Together, we created something truly meaningful for the most inspiring athletes in the world.”

The event attracted more than 3,000 spectators and benefited from the assistance of more than 1,500 volunteers, Special Olympics said.

