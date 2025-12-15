St. Anne’s Hospital appoints Rhode Island Hospital physician as chief medical officer

FALL RIVER – Dr. Ashish Misri, an associate director and clinician at Rhode Island Hospital, will join St. Anne’s Hospital as chief medical officer on Jan. 4.

Alongside the chief medical officer role, Misri will continue to serve as associate director of hospital medicine and a practicing hospitalist at Rhode Island Hospital.

Misri’s dual roles “will strengthen clinical alignment and further enhance the delivery of coordinated high-quality care within the Brown University Health system,” Brown Health said in its announcement of Misri’s appointment.

Dr. Kenneth Lawson currently holds the role, according to the South County Health website.

In a statement, Misri said he is “honored” to step into the chief medical officer role.

“Saint Anne’s has a long tradition of delivering compassionate, high-quality care, and I look forward to working closely with our talented physicians, nurses and staff to continue strengthening patient safety, clinical excellence and innovation across the organization,” Misri said.

Carole Billington, president and chief nursing officer at Saint Anne’s Hospital, described Misri as “a highly respected clinician and leader whose experience, collaborative approach and passion for improving patient care will be invaluable to Saint Anne’s Hospital.

“We are thrilled to welcome him as our new chief medical officer and look forward to the positive impact his leadership will bring to our patients, providers and community,” Billington said.

Misri received his medical degree from St. John’s Medical College in Bangalore, India, and completed a residency at The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University and Memorial Hospital.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.