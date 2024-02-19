St. Mary’s Home for Children appoints two more to clinical positions

NORTH PROVIDENCE – St. Mary’s Home for Children has announced two more staffing changes in the weeks following the scathing R.I. Office of the Child Advocate, or OCA, report.

Most recently, St. Mary’s announced that Dr. Steven Bonauto was appointed to the newly created position of interim medical director and Brianna McShane Narodowy has been promoted to clinical director of residential services.

“On behalf of the St. Mary’s leadership team and its board of directors, I am thrilled to announce these new roles for Dr. Bonauto and Brianna,” said Charles Montorio-Archer, interim CEO, St. Mary’s Home for Children. “They have each demonstrated incredible commitment to the children and families we serve at St. Mary’s, and we look forward to their continued positive impact.”

St. Mary’s board of directors announced it had appointed Montorio-Archer as interim executive director just days after the Providence Journal published details from a Dec. 19 OCA investigation looking into “significant safety concerns and abusive living conditions.”

Weeks later, St. Mary’s announced new C-suite leaders, including Lauren Utschig as chief operating officer, William Petit as chief financial officer and Christina Jagolinzer as development director.

Bonauto, who is board-certified in adult, child and adolescent psychiatry, began working at St. Mary’s in 1999 conducting weekly psychiatric evaluations. This expanded to serving the two acute residential treatment programs in 2004 and the new psychiatric residential treatment facility programs in 2019, according to a news release.

Now as interim medical director, he will provide management and oversight of St. Mary’s clinical, nursing and outpatient departments. Also, Bonauto maintains a small office-based private practice and provides consultation to the Cohasset Public Schools and Bi-County Education Collaborative in Franklin, Mass., according to the release.

Bonauto has a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Williams College and earned his medical degree from State University of New York at Syracuse. During his time in medical school, Bonauto took a break from his studies to serve in the Jesuit Volunteer Corps in Troy, N.Y. There he worked as a resident counselor in a group home for seriously mentally ill adults, according to the release.

Bonauto completed his general psychiatry residency in Syracuse, N.Y., followed by a child and adolescent psychiatry fellowship at Brown University, where he worked at both Bradley and Rhode Island hospitals and served as chief resident his second year. Also, in 2000 he completed a one-year fellowship at the Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute.

Narodowy began her career at St. Mary’s as a master’s level clinical intern before serving as a residential clinician. In her new role as clinical director, Narodowy will support St. Mary’s youths and their families through trauma-informed treatment approaches on an individual and organizational level.

Narodowy has a Master of Social Work from Rhode Island College and a Certificate in Graduate Studies in Child & Adolescent Trauma. Her areas of expertise include trauma and trauma-related disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression, sexual abuse treatment and evaluations, problematic sexualized behaviors, grief and loss, both individual and family therapy, as well as mindfulness. She is also certified in trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy and dialectical behavioral therapy.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.