State announces EV charging station construction progress, new survey

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.

Funding for the initiative draws from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which allocates $7.5 billion towards EV charging accessibility nationwide.

Those interested in participating can fill out the survey at energy.ri.gov/rinevi . The survey will remain open through May 4.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee and Rhode Island’s Congressional Delegation attended a press event showcasing stations’ progress in Hopkinton on March 4, where McKee announced a survey seeking input on design and rollout of the NEVI program’s second phase. Phase 2 will expand the charging stations to other publicly accessible locations throughout the state.

Under the initiative, the state will establish eight Level 3 DC Fast Chargers along the Alternative Fuel Corridor of Interstate 95, as well as six Level 2 Dual-Port charging stations.

Under the the first phase of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program, construction is underway to provide each station with two Level 3 DC Fast Chargers.

