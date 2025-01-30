State awards $2M in Placemaking Initiative grants to 26 municipalities and nonprofits

By
-
GOV. DANIEL. J. MCKEE, left, announces Wednesday the $2 million in state Placemaking Initiative awards at Central Falls City Hall. / COURTESY GOV. DANIEL J. MCKEE

CENTRAL FALLS – State officials on Wednesday announced that 26 municipalities and nonprofits received $2 million in Placemaking Initiative awards to support outdoor and public space capital improvement projects and event programming across Rhode Island. Gov. Daniel J. McKee and R.I. Commerce Secretary Elizabeth M. “Liz” Tanner announced the grants, which were approved at the

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Stay Ahead of Winter Respiratory Illnesses: Expert Advice from South County Health Express Care Providers

As winter progresses, so does the season of respiratory illnesses. Colds, the flu, RSV, and…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display