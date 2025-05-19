State opens new office to oversee legal cannabis industry

By
-
THE R.I. CANNABIS OFFICE, a new independent agency charged with oversight across the state’s legal cannabis industry, has assumed oversight duties from the previous office housed within the R.I. Department of Business Regulation. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

WARWICK – A new office is now charged with oversight and enforcement of the state’s legal cannabis industry established under the Rhode Island Cannabis Act of 2022. Serving as “the operational arm” under the purview of the R.I. Cannabis Control Commission, the R.I. Cannabis Office is assuming full authority from the Office of Cannabis Regulation

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Collaboration drives significant energy and non-energy benefits with Rhode Island Energy

With four major hospital campuses, multiple offsite facilities (ambulatory care, MRI buildings, offices) and buildings…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display