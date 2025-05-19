State opens new office to oversee legal cannabis industry

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on June 2.

At this time, due to space capacity, only winners can purchase tickets and there is a 1 table limit. If you would like to be added to a wait list to purchase a 2nd table, email events@pbn.com

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

WARWICK – A new office is now charged with oversight and enforcement of the state’s legal cannabis industry established under the Rhode Island Cannabis Act of 2022. Serving as “the operational arm” under the purview of the R.I. Cannabis Control Commission, the R.I. Cannabis Office is assuming full authority from the Office of Cannabis Regulation

WARWICK – A new office is now charged with oversight and enforcement of the state’s legal cannabis industry established under the Rhode Island Cannabis Act of 2022.

Serving as “the operational arm” under the purview of the R.I. Cannabis Control Commission, the R.I. Cannabis Office is assuming full authority from the Office of Cannabis Regulation after being previously housed within the R.I. Department of Business Regulation.

This “structural transition” is designed to streamline regulatory functions," according to the announcement on May 16.

In a statement, Administrator Michelle A. Reddish said the establishment of the R.I. Cannabis Office “is about more than just organizational charts, it’s about delivering real improvements in how we support license holders, patients, consumers, and the public.”

“Our focus is on being proactive, accessible, and responsive,” she said.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s fiscal year 2026 budget proposal recommends $7.6 million for the new agency, with 26 full-time positions transferred from the Office of Cannabis Regulation and adding two new positions , including a legal counsel and administrative officer.

Key functions of the department include enforcement of state cannabis laws and regulations; technical assistance and education; coordinating with local municipalities, among other responsibilities.

“This is a critical step forward in delivering on our mission to ensure a safe, transparent, and equitable cannabis market in Rhode Island,” said Kim Ahern, chairperson of the CCC. “The cannabis office is designed to provide clear lines of communication, licensee support, and an accountable regulatory framework.”

In April, the CCC approved the final regulations that went into effect May 1 which set in motion the eventual awarding of 24 new retail recreational licenses, half of which are reserved for social-equity licenses and worker-owned cooperatives, allowable under state law.

There will be four licenses available in each of six geographic zones across the state, with retail licensing under a hybrid selection model that includes an initial screening process followed by a randomized lottery.

It remains unclear when these random lottery drawings will be scheduled. A spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The finalized regulations say the commission must review all applications before notifying qualified candidates and announcing “the date, time, and manner” of selections.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at

Allen@PBN.com

.

The next CCC meeting is scheduled for May 30.