State plans additional $18M to help close sale of Roger Williams and Fatima hospitals

PROVIDENCE – A new plan to save Roger Williams Medical Center and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital includes an additional $18 million infusion from the state and a renewed call for bidders. On Thursday, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha's office announced that the attorney general, R.I. General Assembly leaders and Gov. Daniel J. McKee plan to introduce legislation that would provide Atlanta-based nonprofit The Centurion Foundation with another $18 million if it can finalize the deal to purchase the hospital and medical center. But officials aren't banking solely on Centurion. The legislation also authorizes the state and debtors to consider proposals from new perspective buyers. Any additional suitors must file a proposal by Feb. 17. The only prospective buyer of the two financially ailing hospitals, Centurion, has for more than a year struggled to secure funding needed to finalize the purchase. This attempt became increasingly urgent when the hospitals' owner, California for-profit Prospect Medical Holdings, declared bankruptcy last January, throwing the already troubled medical facilities into crisis. In Texas bankruptcy court, Prospect filed to close the two hospitals if Rhode Island or another buyer doesn't take over. Neronha has twice used the state's hospital escrow fund to extend the hospitals' operations while Centurion continues to seek funding, with the current deadline set to expire at the end of the month. Meanwhile, "Centurion has represented that it has verbal financing commitments sufficient to permit it to close by February 27, 2026," according to a joint statement from Neronha, McKee, House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, Senate President Valarie J. Lawson, the R.I. Department of Health and the R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services. In late 2025, California-based Prime Healthcare Foundation, the nonprofit arm of for-profit Prime Healthcare, submitted a late bid to purchase the hospitals but backed out amid financial concerns. “These hospitals are crucially important to maintaining stability within Rhode Island’s health care system," officials said in their joint statement. "The state is committed to working on solutions that promote the transfer of these hospitals to a purchaser who will keep them open and thriving.” In a statement, Centurion CEO Ben Mingle expressed confidence that the nonprofit will close the deal by the end of February. Bank of America and the Rhode Island Health and Educational Building Corp. are leading efforts to help all parties meet the new deadline, he noted. "If passed, this bill will satisfy a key requirement of investors, which was to see meaningful financial support from the state of Rhode Island for these hospitals," Mingle said. "To date, we have verbal commitments from several investment groups meeting the needed $85 million in bonds, enough to fund the transition and return these hospitals, and their 2,400 employees and physicians, to not-for-profit status and local control." (UPDATE adds comments from Centurion CEO Ben Mingle in paragraphs 10 and 11.) Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.