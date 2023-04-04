State receives $62.2M for drinking water upgrades

PROVIDENCE – The state on Tuesday was awarded $62.2 million from the Environmental Protection Agency for drinking water infrastructure upgrades.

The funding through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund is part of $6 billion being distributed across the country.

“This federal funding is making necessary upgrades to our state’s infrastructure to ready us against climate change and ensure that everyone has access to safe drinking water,” said Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I. “These improvements are another example of President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law delivering for Rhode Island.”

The state’s allotment is based on the results of the EPA’s 7th Drinking Water Infrastructure Needs Survey and Assessment. Almost $3 billion of the funding announced Tuesday will be provided specifically for lead service line identification and replacement across the nation, $800 million to address PFAS and other emerging contaminants and $2.2 billion in other critical drinking water system improvements. Additionally, approximately $500 million will also be available through annual appropriations established by the Safe Drinking Water Act.

“Every community deserves access to safe, clean drinking water,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Thanks to President Biden’s historic infrastructure investments in America, we have an unprecedented opportunity to revitalize America’s drinking water systems, support the Biden-Harris administration’s goal of removing 100% of lead pipes across our country, and protect communities from PFAS pollution.”