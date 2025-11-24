State, regional health officials urge continued vaccination amid federal guideline change

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Health and Northeast Public Health Collaborative last week released a statement dismissing a change to federal guidelines surrounding vaccines and autism and urged Rhode Islanders to continue with regular vaccinations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week revised its guidance to falsely suggest a potential link between vaccines and autism. Under previous presidential administrations, the CDC said that no link exists.

“There is absolutely no evidence that vaccines cause autism,” said R.I. Director of Health Dr. Jerry Larkin. “Decades of scientific research do not suggest any association between autism and vaccines. Any suggestion otherwise is irresponsible and dangerous.”

Larkin said vaccines have saved millions of lives, and they help keep Rhode Islanders healthy and safe every day, adding that parents or guardians who have questions about vaccines should talk to their child’s health care professional.

The Northeast Public Health Collaborative called the Trump administration’s claim “inconsistent with decades of research and more than 40 carefully designed and scientifically sound studies involving 5.6 million people that show no link or association between vaccines and autism.”

“The claims of a link between vaccines and autism spread inaccurate information, will result in unnecessary confusion and may lead to unnecessary fear and harm,” the organization said.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.