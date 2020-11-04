State to recount Cranston early voting ballots after technology glitch

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Board of Elections will recount the 9,000 early, in-person ballots cast in Cranston after a technology glitch with a USB drive prevented the city from recording and sharing results as planned on Election Day.

The board in a Zoom meeting Wednesday morning voted unanimously to authorize the recount and update results this afternoon. The ballots in question include some for R.I. House District 15, in which House Speaker Nicholas A. Mattiello just conceded the close race to his Republican challenger Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung. As of unofficial results updated at 1 a.m. this morning, Fenton-Fung led Mattiello by a margin of more than 1,000 votes.

The state will continue to tabulate mail-in ballots today and update results online accordingly, State Board of Elections Executive Director Robert Rapoza said. Provisional ballots and those which were torn or damaged by tabulating equipment in the initial count will also be counted today.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her hat Lavin@PBN.com.

- Advertisement -