State’s highest-paid employees include URI coaches, president

PROVIDENCE – Workers at a college, hospital and a prison are among Rhode Island's highest-paid state employees.
They include a pair of University of Rhode Island basketball coaches, the school's president and provost, and a psychiatric physician from the R.I. Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals, according to 2025 payroll data obtained by Providence Business News from the R.I. Department of Administration on Tuesday.
Seventy-one of the top 100-paid state employees last year, including 17 of the top 20, work for these three state entities.
The University of Rhode Island employed five of the top 10 highest-paid employees in the state in 2025, with URI men's basketball coach Ryan “Archie” Miller retaining his title as Rhode Island's highest-paid state employee in 2025, earning $2.39 million.
URI President Marc B. Parlange ranked second among state employees, with a salary of $617,692. Parlange's compensation more than doubles that of both Community College of Rhode Island President Rosemary Costigan, who earned $276,923, and Rhode Island College President Jack Warner, who made $295,385 last year.
Number three was Pedro Tactacan, chief medical officer at the R.I. Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals, who earned $541,026.
Dr. Sue Ferranti, chief medical officer at the state’s Eleanor Slater Hospital, ranked 7th with $404,803.
Rounding out the top 10 are Anthony J. Lucca, a corrections officer, who earned $396,625, which includes $267,248 in overtime. Mark E. Wilbur, also a corrections officer, collected $392,052, including $279,373 in overtime.
Hospital corrections officer Michael J. Wilson earned $391,427, which includes $234,364 in overtime.
Other top earners among URI employees include:
- URI women’s basketball coach Tammi Reiss, who finished the year as the fourth-highest-paid state employee with $419,820.
- Barbara E. Wolfe, URI’s provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, who ranked fifth with $417,320.
- Ranked 6th was URI men's football coach James M. Fleming, who earned $406,870.
Gov. Daniel J. McKee earned a salary of $163,295, falling far short of the top 100 list.
Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.