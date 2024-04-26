Study: Providence 21st among top U.S. life sciences metros

PROVIDENCE – As Ocean State leaders push to establish Rhode Island as a hub for the life sciences, a nationwide real estate listings and data provider says these efforts are making a mark.

A study released by CommercialCafe on Friday ranked the Providence-Warwick metro area 21st in its list of the top 25 U.S. life sciences areas, highlighting a high growth rate of new life sciences establishments from 2018 to 2023; a wealth of learning institutions with biology or biomedical science majors; and relative presence of life sciences companies in Providence office spaces.

Over the past five years, Providence recorded a 53% increase in its number of life sciences establishments, according to the report, amounting to the third-highest growth rate in the U.S. during this time period.

The Ocean State also ranked 10th overall for learning opportunities related to life sciences, with 11 institutions offering a biological or biomedical major or programming. Additionally, CommercialCafe found, almost 2% of Providence office spaces, totaling about 563,00 square feet, are occupied by life sciences companies.

- Advertisement -

The ranking comes on the heels of $45 million legislative effort, announced last year, to put Rhode Island on the map as a life sciences hub.

The CommercialCafe report takes notes of developments that have taken place since its announcement.

“In this region, efforts spearheaded by the local administration to capture some of the increasing demand have paid off,” the report states of the Providence-Warwick metro area.

“The campaign attracted notable interest from partners such as Brown University,” it continues, “which, in 2022, announced plans to build an integrated life sciences building that would provide top-tier laboratory space for research in various fields, including biology, medicine, brain science, bioengineering and public health.”

CommercialCafe released a similar report, “Top 20 U.S. Metros for Life Science Companies,” in 2022. Providence did not make this slightly shorter list.

In compiling its latest rankings, the report looked at three broad categories: Local talent pool, the area’s life sciences ecosystem and the presence of life sciences companies in the local office market. Under those categories, CommercialCafe considered 12 specific metrics, such as the number of institutions offering related education opportunities; the share of life sciences spaces in the area’s real estate stock; and the prevalence of innovation-related patents.

The real estate company drew data from the U.S. Census, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and CommercialEdge software.

Slightly north of Providence, Boston, unsurprisingly, topped the list of U.S. life sciences metros, followed by San Francisco. Beyond these two well-established biotech hubs, New York, San Diego and Washington, D.C. rounded out the top five.

Outside of the Boston and Providence-Warwick metro areas, the only other New England location to make the list was New Haven, Conn., at 25.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.