Study: Providence ranks 20th among Northeastern tech metros

PROVIDENCE – A new study has ranked the Providence-Warwick metropolitan area as the 20th “most promising” tech hub in the Northeast.

The study, released by CommercialCafe in late September, included metro areas from New England, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania with populations of at least 200,000.

While Providence only just made it onto the list, which only included the top 20 metro areas in the Northeast, the Ocean State’s largest metro area stood out in other areas: Providence had the seventh-highest pool of organizations and companies that contribute to tech patents over a five-year period, at 61, and ranked No. 8 in the number of tech patents approved, at 671, from 2018 to 2022.

Additionally, Providence ranked No. 11 in tech employment growth, with a 23% bump in tech occupations from 2017 to 2021.

But Providence came in on the lower end of tech establishments density, at 12.6, and experienced a 6.6% decrease in tech establishments growth.

Unsurprisingly, Boston ranked top in the region, with 15,508 patents granted from 2018 to 2022, and 1,460 contributors to those patents.

Rounding out the top five were Trenton, N.J.; Manchester, N.H.; New York, N.Y.; and Portland, Maine.

Among areas in neighboring states, Providence placed below the Bridgeport, Hartford metro in Connecticut and the Worcester, Springfield and Norwich metros in Massachusetts.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.