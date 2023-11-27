Study: R.I. ranked 11th in nation for transportation funding use

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island ranked 11th nationally for its use of transportation funding under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, according to a study by the Natural Resources Defense Council.

The international nonprofit environmental organization evaluated all 50 states to gauge the general policy and spending context that will influence and direct the $1.2 trillion in federal funding, aiming to identify which states have adopted policies and directed dollars to improve equity, public health and climate outcomes.

“This study recognizes that RIDOT is using its federal and state funding resources effectively to meet the goals of our carbon reduction strategies,” R.I. Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti said.

The NRDC scorecard assessed a wide variety of state-level actions across 21 metrics that included transportation policies, planning and investment decisions for 100 possible points.

Data was drawn from various databases and from state websites between December 2022 and February 2023 on a variety of metrics that included: state planning for climate and equity, encouragement in the state DOT’s public participation plan, electric vehicle charging ports per 1,000 residents, reducing vehicle miles traveled through expanded transportation choices, spending of federal dollars on maintenance, and encouragement of environmental products for commonly used construction materials in transportation products.

Rhode Island scored 52.2 overall for its 11th overall ranking, data showed. The state scored well in its resiliency work and was also recognized for its electric vehicle rebate program, its 2023 Qualified Allocation Plan and for the 2035 Rhode Island State Energy Plan.

“This report recognizes the careful planning on the part of RIDOT and other state agencies that has moved Rhode Island toward its goals of reducing emissions, encouraging residents to use alternative modes of transportation, and giving drivers access to electric vehicles and charging stations,” said Gov. Daniel J. McKee. “While more work remains, I am pleased for Rhode Island’s recognition by this national organization.”

California led the nation with an overall score of 86.9. Massachusetts was second with an overall score of 68.9, followed by Vermont, Oregon and Washington to round out the top five.

Kentucky was ranked the lowest in the nation with an overall score of 12.7%. Louisiana, Nebraska, Alabama, and South Carolina rounded out the bottom five.

The full report can be found here.