Study: R.I. ranks No. 24 in U.S. for decreased unemployment claims

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island was ranked the No. 24 state in the nation for decreased unemployment claims, according to a recent study from WalletHub.

WalletHub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on changes in unemployment insurance initial claims to identify where unemployment claims are decreasing the most. The financial website also considered the number of claims per 100,000 people in the labor force and used the metrics of change in unemployment claims latest week versus previous week, change in unemployment claims latest week versus same week pre-pandemic, and change in unemployment claims latest week versus same week of 2022.

The study found the Ocean State ranked No. 47 in claims per 100,000 people in the labor force at 192. Change in unemployment claims latest week versus previous week fell 9.02%, while change in unemployment claims latest week versus same week pre-pandemic dropped 22.92%, and change in unemployment claims latest week versus same week of 2022 fell 8.9%.

Kentucky saw the highest decrease in unemployment claims. That state had 25 claims per 100,000 people in the labor force. Change in unemployment claims latest week versus previous week fell 65.01%, while change in unemployment claims latest week versus same week pre-pandemic dropped 38.18%, and change in unemployment claims latest week versus same week of 2022 fell 66.27%. West Virginia, Maryland and Arkansas rounded out the top four.

- Advertisement -

New Hampshire ranked No. 5 in the nation and No. 1 in New England. The Granite State had two claims per 100,000 people in the labor force. Change in unemployment claims latest week versus previous week fell 3.01%, while change in unemployment claims latest week versus same week pre-pandemic dropped 43.56%, and change in unemployment claims latest week versus same week of 2022 fell 27.4%. Maine was No. 2 in New England, followed by Vermont, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Massachusetts ranked No. 41 in the nation. The Bay State had 44 claims per 100,000 people in the labor force. Change in unemployment claims latest week versus previous week fell 0.67%, while change in unemployment claims latest week versus same week pre-pandemic dropped 5.09%, and change in unemployment claims latest week versus same week of 2022 fell 13.92%.

The study also found:

Twenty-four states had unemployment claims during the week of Jan. 23 that were lower than the week of Jan. 16: Kentucky, Arkansas, West Virginia, Ohio, Maryland, Rhode Island, Maine, Missouri, Michigan, Idaho, California, Louisiana, Alabama, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Arizona, North Carolina, Delaware, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Massachusetts, Washington and Connecticut.

Every state had unemployment claims during the week of Jan. 23 that were lower than in the same week pre-pandemic (2019) except for Minnesota, Idaho, Massachusetts, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, New York, Indiana, Texas, Georgia, Colorado, Oregon and Utah.

Thirteen states – including South Carolina, Colorado and Utah – had unemployment claims during the week of Jan. 23 that were worse than the same week last year.