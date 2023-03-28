Study: Rhode Island still has worst roads in the nation

PROVIDENCE – For the fourth consecutive year, Rhode Island roads remain the worst in the nation, according to a study by QuoteWIzard, the insurance division of the online finance company Lending Tree.

Analysts at QuoteWizard determined each state’s ranking based on a composite score on two factors: percentage of non-acceptable roads and square miles of poor bridge deck.

Data showed 48% of Rhode Island’s roads were nonacceptable with 19% of poor bridge deck, keeping the Ocean State as the worse roads in the nation since 2019.

Massachusetts roads didn’t fare much better. The commonwealth was ranked third. The study found 28% of that state’s roads were nonacceptable with 11% of poor bridge deck.

Nationally, 19% of the roads were deemed nonacceptable and 5% of poor bridge deck, with an average of $556 per motorist.

Georgia had the best roads according to the study. Only 7% of the roads in the Peach State were unacceptable with 1% of poor bridge deck.

The study also found the road conditions had a major impact on the wallets of Rhode Island motorists. Rhode Island had the third highest cost of repairs in the U.S. at $823. The national average of repair costs was $556, according to the study. Massachusetts was 17th at $627.

This isn’t the first study in which Rhode Island roads were ranked among the worst in the nation.

In November, QuoteWizard ranked Rhode Island as the third worst in the U.S. for potholes.

In December, ConsumerAffairs listed Rhode Island second in its ranking of the worst roads in the country, after Hawaii. That ranking was an improvement for the Ocean State. In 2021, ConsumerAffairs ranked Rhode Island as having the worst roads in the country.